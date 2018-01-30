 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: AB De Villiers Ruled Out Of First Three ODIs Due To Finger Injury

Updated: 30 January 2018 19:43 IST

AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three ODI against India due to a finger injury. © AFP

South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India due to a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said in a media release. CSA has not named a replacement for De Villiers. De Villiers sustained the injury during the third Test match against India at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

"De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery," CSA said in a media release.

"The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth 'Pink' ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10th . The selectors have opted not to name a replacement," the release added.

The first match of the series takes place at Sahara Stadium in Kingsmead on Thursday (February 1).

SQUAD:

Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), AB de Villiers (Multiply Titans), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), David Miller (VKB Knights), Morne Morkel (Multiply Titans), Chris Morris (Multiply Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket AB de Villiers
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three ODIs against India
  • De Villiers ruled out due to a finger injury
  • CSA has not named a replacement for De Villiers
