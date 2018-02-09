India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: Get Ready To Witness 'A Sea Of Pink' At Wanderers

A depleted South Africa side have something to cheer about ahead of the fourth One-day International of the series against India. The Wanderers ODI will be played in pink jerseys to raise awareness about the breast cancer, and for the benefit of those suffering from the fatal disease. The history favours the Proteas as they have never lost a 'Pink ODI'. They have played five ODIs in pink and are undefeated in their change strip. That includes a match against India in December 2013, which they won by 141 runs. The hashtag #PitchUpInPink will be used to get South Africans into the spirit of the occasion.

Look forward to seeing you guys out there tomorrow and remember to #PitchUpInPink #CancerAwareness @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/olWuBMzBcx — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2018

It's officially one more week until Pink Day! Get ready to #PitchUpInPink and show your support for breast cancer patient.#PinkDay #Cancer pic.twitter.com/fOv1wqwjyJ — AB De Villiers FC?? (@devilliers17fc) February 9, 2018

Thousands of people are expected to witness this match and even the spectators are encouraged to come in pink attire to show their support for the breast cancer. On social media, the #PitchUpPink hashtag is trending with the Cricket South Africa strongly promoting the campaign and requesting to show support and raise awareness. Even their logo has been changed to the pink colour.

AB De Villiers, who is making a comeback after injury, has a handsome record on Pink Days. In 2015, he had smashed 149 off just 44 balls against the West Indies. In 2013, when India were first part of this Pink Day celebration, de Villiers had scored 77 off 47 balls. South Africa had amassed 358/4 on a Wanderers' wicket full of pace and bounce, and India had lost by 141 runs.

The roller at the Bidvest Wanderers #PitchUpInPink pic.twitter.com/rQJB7tQfy7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2018

India lead the six-match ODI series 3-0 and a win in Johannesburg will give them their maiden ODI series triumph on South African soil. A fourth straight win over the Proteas will also cement India's No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Captain Kohli is in the form of his life and has already notched up two centuries in the three ODIs played so far and will look to continue in the same vein.