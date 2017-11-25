 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting

Shooter Heena Sidhu's Message For Those Not Wanting To Stand Up For National Anthem

Updated: 25 November 2017 13:13 IST

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who had last year made it a must for the anthem to be played before every show at cinemas, was among the three judges who said today that the Centre should decide whether to modify that order without being influenced by what the court had said.

Shooter Heena Sidhu's Message For Those Not Wanting To Stand Up For National Anthem
Heena Sidhu tweeted about the national anthem debate on Saturday. © NDTV

Star shooter Heena Sidhu on Saturday voiced her opinion about the debate surrounding the national anthem. Rules that require the national anthem to be played before every movie screening can be modified but the government should take a call instead of "shooting from the court's shoulder", the Supreme Court said last month, noting, "We don't have to wear patriotism on our sleeve". Heena disagreed with the court's view, saying she could not even imagine not standing up when the national anthem is played. "No need to stand up for National Anthem means you can carry on eating your pop-corns, chit-chatting, talking loudly on your phone while its playing. Sometimes I feel so blessed 2 b a sportsperson...We cant even imagine this! Getting a medal wouldnt be half as gud without d Anthem,"she tweeted.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who had last year made it a must for the anthem to be played before every show at cinemas, was among the three judges who said today that the Centre should decide whether to modify that order without being influenced by what the court had said.

"People do not need to stand up at a cinema hall to be perceived as patriotic," the court said, adding that it "cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for national anthem, then he is less patriotic".

People go to movie halls for undiluted entertainment, said the judges.

Last year, reacting to a petition by one Shyam Narayan Chouksey, the Supreme Court had said playing the anthem before every show would "instill committed patriotism and nationalism" and "reflect love and respect for the motherland".

Topics : Shooting
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Satyendra Singh Wins Gold, India Finish With 20 Medals
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Satyendra Singh Wins Gold, India Finish With 20 Medals
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Anish Bhanwala Clinches Silver, Neeraj Kumar Bags Bronze
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Anish Bhanwala Clinches Silver, Neeraj Kumar Bags Bronze
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Prakash, Amanpreet, Jitu Rai Win Medals
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Prakash, Amanpreet, Jitu Rai Win Medals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.