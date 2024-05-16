Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympic Games quota winner Swapnil Kusale posted their maiden victories in the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials (OST), winning the women's and men's 50m rifle 3-positions in Bhopal on Thursday. In men's 50m rifle 3P final, Swapnil, who had finished second in the qualification round on Wednesday with a score of 587, shot 463.7 to beat the challenge of Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6. Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third, being eliminated after the 44th shot of the 45-shot final.

In women's 3P final, Anjum shot 463.9 to leave India No. 1 Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind in second place.

Ashi Chouksey, took the third spot with 447.3 points in OST (Olympic Selection Trial) T3.

In women's 10m air pistol OST T3 qualification, Olympian Manu Bhaker was placed on top with a score of 577, followed by Palak (576), Esha Singh (576), Surbhi Rao (574) and Rhythm Sangwan (573).

Other scores: Men's 10m air pistol OST T3 qualification: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema (583), 2. Ravinder Singh (581), 3. Sarabjot Singh (581), 4. Naveen (579), 5. Varun Tomar (577).

Women's 10m air rifle OST T3 qualification: 1. Elavenil Valarivan (634.4), 2. Tilottama Sen (632.4), 3. Ramita (630.8), 4. Nancy (629.4), 5. Mehuli Ghosh (628.4).

Men's 10m air rifle OST T3 qualification: 1. Arjun Babuta (632.2), 2. Rudrankksh Patil (632.0), 3. Sandeep Singh (631.6), 4. Divyansh Singh Panwar (631.4), 5. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (630.5).

