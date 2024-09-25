Star India batter Virat Kohli has been added to Delhi's probables list for the Ranji Trophy, which will commence on October 11 as part of the domestic cricket season in 2024-25. Kohli last played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in 2012, scoring 14 and 42 against Uttar Pradesh and got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both innings. Apart from Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been added to the list. This is the first time since 2019 that Kohli has been added to the list of the probables.

Pant made his return to competitive cricket during the first round of the Duleep Trophy, where he played for India B. He also made his Test return last week for the first time in nearly two years, scoring a century in the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Navdeep Saini, and others are also on the probables list.

"At the Senior Men's Selection Committee meeting held today, 24th September 2024, at 5:30 PM at the DDCA, the following individuals were in attendance: Gursharan Singh (Chairperson), K Bhaskar Pillai (Selector), Rajeev Vinaik (Selector), Sarandeep Singh (Chief Coach and Rajan Manchanda (Joint Secretary). The committee has selected the following probables for consideration in the Delhi Men's Senior Squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament in the 2024-25 domestic season," a letter from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) read.

The letter also said that the players featuring for the Indian team will be exempted from the fitness test.

"A fitness test for the selected players will take place on September 26 2024, with the venue details to be communicated by the team manager," the letter added.

While Delhi will take on Chattisgarth in their opening match from October 11, the Indian team is scheduled to play three Tests against New Zealand, starting with the series-opener from October 16.

While it is unlikely that Kohli and Pant would feature, it would be a good way to warm-up for the Test series against the Kiwis, if the duo does manage to make the cut.