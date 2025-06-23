Embattled India batter Prithvi Shaw wants to snap ties with his home team Mumbai and has sought a No Objection Certificate from the MCA to sign up with a new domestic side for his "growth and development as a cricketer". Shaw has been out of reckoning from the red ball set-up for some time but has played white ball cricket. However, his off-field disciplinary issues have grabbed more air time than his on-field performances. A senior MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) official confirmed to PTI on Monday that the governing body has received a letter from Shaw seeking NOC for a transfer.

"Yes, we have received a letter from him and it has been forwarded to the apex council for approval, and a decision on the same would be taken by the evening hopefully," the MCA source informed.

In the letter that he has sent to the MCA, the 25-year-old said he was grateful for the time he spent in the Mumbai team, for which he made his debut in 2017, but desires to move on now.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association.

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of the MCA setup, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here," he wrote in the letter.

He then went on to state his reasons for the wanting to leave the team.

"At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer.

"In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season," he said.

Shaw said his decision has been made after "careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA." "I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years." Shaw, who has played five Tests and six ODIs for India, was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji side last year on grounds of poor fitness and lack of discipline.

Having missed the rest of the Ranji Trophy season, Shaw last played for Mumbai in the final of the premier domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, which his side won by five wickets.

Shaw's fitness levels and discipline were not only severely criticised by administrators over the course of last season, but Shreyas Iyer, who led Mumbai to the title win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also seemed trifle unhappy.

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer told reporters in Bengaluru.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing.

"And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, (and) put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself," he added.

