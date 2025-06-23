India vs England 1st Test, Day 4, Live Updates: India will resume their innings from 90/2 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. Currently, KL Rahul (47*) and Shubman Gill (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India lead by 96 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Bumrah returned figures of 5 for 83 as India bowled out the Three Lions for 465, taking an innings lead of six runs. Ollie Pope scored 106 while Harry Brook hit 99. For India, Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets and Mohammed Siraj scalped two. In their second innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply (4) but Rahul and Sai Sudharsan stitched a solid 66-run partnership to bail the side out of trouble. (Live Scorecard)

