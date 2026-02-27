Story ProgressBack to home
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score, Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir Day 4
Karnataka vs J&K LIVE Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Mayank Agarwal is battling to keep Karnataka alive, while Jammu and Kashmir are looking to secure a first innings lead.
Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© PTI
Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir are aiming to secure a decisive first innings lead against Karnataka on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Final. J&K enter Day 4 with a lead of 364, with Karnataka set to resume from their overnight score of 220/5. Opting to bat first, J&K piled up a mammoth total of 584, before reducing Karnataka to 57/4 thanks to three strikes by pace spearhead Auqib Nabi. However, Mayank Agarwal (130*) struck a fine century to keep Karnataka alive and with a shot of rescuing the match. (Live Scorecard)
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2025/26, Feb 24, 2026
Play In Progress
KAR
223/5 (71.4)
JAM
584/10 (173.1)
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.11
Batsman
Mayank Agarwal
133 (217)
Kruthik Krishna
27* (81)
Bowler
Auqib Nabi
32/3 (15)
Yudhvir Singh
35/1 (11.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE
Hard length delivery, outside off. Agarwal tries to guide it away late but misses. Good grab by the keeper.
Serves it full and outside off. Agarwal covers his stumps and makes a brave leave.
A good length delivery, around off. Agarwal stays back as the keeper stands up to the stumps and plays it to point.
Back of a length, angling around off. Agarwal gets forward to keep it out on the deck.
Shorter delivery, outside off. Mayank Agarwal lets it be.
Auqib Nabi serves it full and outside off. Agarwal leaves it alone.
Keeps it well outside off. Krishna offers no shot to it.
Short in length, outside off. Krishna shoulders arms.
Drops it full and on middle. Agarwal nudges with soft hands to mid-wicket for one.
Karnataka are underway on Day 4. Pushes it full and on middle and leg. Agarwal clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Serves it full and in the channel, outside off. Agarwal leans and pushes it to cover.
A good length delivery, outside off. Agarwal shoulders arms to it.
All set for action. The Jammu and Kashmir players are out in the middle. Mayank Agarwal and Kruthik Krishna to resume their batting. Yudhvir Singh to bowl first on Day 4. Let's play...
Happy to help the team! Prasidh Krishna is up for a quick chat. He says it was important as a team to come together and play well. Mentions he was happy to claim a five-fer. Reckons that they started the first session well but feels they got a bit desperate to find wickets in the second session. Adds that you turn up for big games and try to help the team. Tells that they have to bat as long as possible and feels it will be challenging on Day 4.
The approaching new ball! The biggest storyline this morning will be the second new ball, which becomes available in just few overs. Auqib Nabi and the rest of the J&K bowling attack will be eager to get their hands on a fresh cherry to break this stubborn partnership and expose the tail. Karnataka's batters will need to be at their absolute best to survive this tricky upcoming period. Settle in, because we are in for a cracking day of cricket!
Karnataka's steady fightback! Karnataka was in deep trouble yesterday at 57/4, but they showed immense character to stabilize the innings. Mayank has found great support in wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna, who is unbeaten on 27. Together, they have stitched a resilient 58-run stand to see out the final session yesterday. Their main job this morning will be to survive the early jitters and keep chipping away at that massive run deficit.
The ultimate face off! Yesterday truly belonged to two standout performers, Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal and J&K's Auqib Nabi. Mayank showed incredible grit after an early top-order collapse, playing a mature captain's knock to stand tall with an unbeaten 130. On the other side, Nabi has been an absolute menace with the red ball, tearing through the lineup to claim 3 wickets. Their continued battle today will be an absolute treat to watch.
Welcome back to the Final! Welcome to Day 4 of this thrilling final! After a grueling and action-packed moving day yesterday, the match is perfectly poised. Jammu and Kashmir set a mountain of runs with a massive first-innings total of 584, but Karnataka has fought back to reach 220/5 at stumps. Today promises to be a pivotal day that could very well decide the fate of the championship.
...Day 4, Session 1...
See you tomorrow! And that's stumps on Day 3. Karnataka still trails by 364 runs and Jammu and Kashmir are firmly in the driver's seat, inching ever closer to lifting a historic maiden Ranji Trophy. They've absolutely dominated the play and are well on top heading into tomorrow. Do join us back in the commentary box for all the pre-match buildup right before the first ball is bowled at 9.30 am IST (4 am GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!