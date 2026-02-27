Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir are aiming to secure a decisive first innings lead against Karnataka on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Final. J&K enter Day 4 with a lead of 364, with Karnataka set to resume from their overnight score of 220/5. Opting to bat first, J&K piled up a mammoth total of 584, before reducing Karnataka to 57/4 thanks to three strikes by pace spearhead Auqib Nabi. However, Mayank Agarwal (130*) struck a fine century to keep Karnataka alive and with a shot of rescuing the match. (Live Scorecard)