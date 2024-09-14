Paralympian Navdeep Singh made the entire country proud after clinching the prestigious gold medal the men's javelin F41 final at the 2024 Paralympic Games. India registered it's best-ever tally in the Paralympics as the contingent returned home with a whopping total of 29 medals. Talking about Navdeep, the 23-year-old para-athlete also grabbed a lot of limelight due to his wild celebration. After registering a distance of 47.32 in the final, Navdeep used strong words to show his aggression and got viral.

However, apart from being a devoted, aggressive athlete, Navdeep also has a fun side, which he showed during Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

On being asked about his favourite Bollywood movie, Navdeep choose the horror-comedy blockbuster, "Stree 2".

The hosts asked him, "Is it because of actress Shraddha Kapoor?" Navdeep replied, "No, It's because I like Tamannaah Bhatia."

Later, it was also revealed that Navdeep is a very good mimicry artist and was asked to mimic PM Narendra Modi.

However, Navdeep humbly turned down the hosts' request, stating, "I can't. I respect him a lot. He is the pride of our country, so it won't be right to mimic him."

Navdeep recently met PM Modi, who also did not lose the opportunity and teased the para-athlete for his wild celebration.

During the interaction, PM Modi also asked Navdeep about the video that went viral following his triumph, "Have you seen your video or not. How do you perform with such aggression."

To which, Navdeep replied, "Last time (Tokyo Paralympics), I had finished fourth. Before leaving for Paris, I had promised you, so the promise has been fulfilled."

He went on to ask PM Modi to sign the left side of his jacket, which is his throwing arm as well. PM Modi humbly agreed and signed an autograph on his left arm.