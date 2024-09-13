India para-javelin thrower Navdeep Singh had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other para-athletes after their return home from Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday. Navdeep, who won the gold medal in the javelin throw F41 category at the Paris Games, had a fun time interacting with PM Modi. The Indian prime minister even teased Navdeep when the latter introduced himself, saying he is the person whose reel went viral the most, alongside Sheetal Devi.

Navdeep, who won the gold medal after Iranian athlete's disqualification from the event, celebrated his throw at the javelin F41 final in epic style. It was the first time that Navdeep had hit a distance of 47 meters or more in an event. His celebration was understandably an emotional one, and it caught the eyes of many on social media.

Navdeep also presented a cap to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, PM Modi also signed his kit.

The Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics met PM Modi at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.

While interacting with PM Modi, Navdeep presented him with a cap. PM Modi sat down as Navdeep gently put the cap on PM Modi's head.

He went on to ask PM Modi to sign the left side of his jacket, which is his throwing arm as well. PM Modi humbly agreed and signed an autograph on his left arm.

"A very touching gesture by my friend and India's pride, Navdeep Singh," PM Modi captioned the video on Instagram.

During the interaction, PM Modi also asked Navdeep about the video that went viral following his triumph, "Have you seen your video or not. How do you perform with such aggression."

To which, Navdeep replied, "Last time (Tokyo Paralympics), I had finished fourth. Before leaving for Paris, I had promised you, so the promise has been fulfilled."

In the men's javelin F41 event, Navdeep's silver medal was upgraded to gold after the initial winner, Islamic Republic of Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, got disqualified from the final.

Navdeep had initially finished second with a season-best throw of 47.32m, while Sadegh, before the disqualification, stood at the top with a Paralympic record of 47.64m.

In the jam-packed Stade de France, it was a redemption arc for Navdeep after he finished fourth in Tokyo.

Navdeep was second in order among the six participants and started his campaign in the final with a foul attempt. He failed to stop the momentum and fell over the line, which resulted in a foul attempt.

In his third attempt, Navdeep dug deep and delivered his season best with a massive 47.32m throw and moved to the top spot.

With ANI Inputs