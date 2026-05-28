Veteran sports administrator and India's first Asian Games shooting gold medallist Randhir Singh was cremated in Haridwar on Thursday in the presence of family members, close associates and large number of mourners who gathered to bid farewell to one of the country's most influential sporting personality. Singh died at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, bringing to an end a long and distinguished association with Indian and international sports administration.

He was 79 and is survived by his wife Vinita and daughters Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

His body, draped in floral tributes, was brought to Haridwar by ambulance as relatives, friends and well-wishers assembled for the final rites. Rose petals were strewn along the path as close family members carried the bier before the pyre was lit after customary rituals were performed on the banks of the Ganga.

Former NRAI president Raninder Singh, son of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was a cousin of Randhir Singh, paid an emotional tribute to the veteran sports administrator.

"What can I say? My father passed away. He was a great personality in the world of sports. He has served this country a lot. People have come to give love, but its an unfortunate day that comes in the life of everyone. So, as a family, we have gathered to say goodbye," he told reporters.

"Just like his father, Raja Balendra Singh, I think my uncle has achieved the same. He has a very old bond with the nature of India. He is a member of my family.

"He has been a father figure to me. He has always tried to promote the culture of India. He has always kept religion at the centre," added Raninder, who served as ISSF Vice-President from 2018-2022.

Several members of the shooting fraternity, including Ronjan Sodhi, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, were present at the final rites here.

Former MP Rajbharatendra Singh also remembered Randhir Singh's contribution to Indian sport and his deep ties with Patiala's royal heritage.

"Raja Randhir Singh ji played a very important role in the world of sports. Since the age of 18, he had been a part of the Indian team in shotgun shooting (12 bore) and won almost every major medal except an Olympic medal. He won at the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, secured several medals at the Asian Games, and also earned medals from the International Shooting Federation.

"He also played a significant role in sports politics and sports administration. He was elected President of the Olympic Council of Asia with unanimous support and led the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in China. He also held important positions within the International Olympic Committee.

Talking about his musical heritage, the former MP said: "Patiala Gharana is known for its rich musical heritage, and many legendary musicians visited his home, including Rajan-Sajan Mishra ji and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ji. Patiala is also famous for its cuisine, and a book on Patiala's food traditions and recipes is set to be published. Raja Randhir Singh was very fond of cooking and prepared food of exceptionally high quality himself.

"He was an extremely influential personality who was respected by political leaders, royal families, old aristocratic families, and younger generations alike. Yesterday, even P.T. Usha came to pay her respects. Through him, Patiala earned international recognition.

"He was like an elder brother to me. Our families have shared close ties for generations. The princely state once extended up to Har Ki Pauri. Today, it is deeply saddening that someone who spent his childhood hunting here and playing along the banks of the Ganga is now being cremated here before all of us." Singh's stellar sporting career included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games that earned him the Arjuna Award in 1979.

His Olympic appearances came in Tokyo 1964 (Reserve Shooter), Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984.

In his equally successful administrative career, he served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in different capacities from 2001 to 2014.

In 2003, his role expanded to becoming IOC's representative in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for two years.

Singh had recently quit his position as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues, ending his run of over four decades as a sports administrator.

He was elected to the OCA top position for a four-year term in 2024, having already served the body as Secretary General from 1991 to 2015.

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