The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday mourned the death of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, with the Olympic flag flown at half-mast at its headquarters here as a mark of respect. IOC president Kirsty Coventry also paid tribute to Singh for his "exceptional service to the Olympic Movement". Singh died at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, marking the end of an era in the country's sporting landscape on which he left a lasting impact in varied roles.

He was 79 and had undergone hospitalisation for several days before breathing his last. He is survived by his wife Vinita and three daughters -- Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

"The IOC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of IOC Honorary Member Raja Randhir Singh ... His passing is a great loss to the Olympic Movement. As a mark of respect, the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for three days at Olympic House," the IOC said in a statement, paying tributes to Singh, who died as an IOC honorary member.

He served as full time IOC member from 2001 to 2014, before he was made an honorary member.

"Highly respected across the world, he was a five-time Olympian and one of the most influential figures in Asian sport, who dedicated his life to the development of the Olympic Movement in India, Asia and around the world. Through his extraordinary career, Raja Randhir Singh became a central figure in the growth of the Olympic Movement in India and Asia and a trusted voice within the global sporting community," the IOC added.

Paying tribute to Singh, Coventry said: "As an Olympian, as an IOC Member and as a leader of Asian sport, he served the Olympic Movement with exceptional loyalty, wisdom and generosity over many decades. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable service and leadership, but also for his warmth, friendship and lifelong dedication to sport.

"On behalf of the International Olympic Committee, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and all those across the Olympic Movement who had the privilege of working with him," she said.

The IOC noted his achievements as a trap and skeet shooter representing India at five editions of the Olympic Games -- Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 -- having also been reserve shooter for Tokyo 1964.

"His sporting achievements included a gold medal in trap shooting at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok, making him India's first Asian Games gold medallist in shooting - a landmark achievement that helped inspire generations of shooters and laid the foundations for India's rise as a global force in the sport. He later won bronze individually and silver in the team event at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

"Indicative of what would become a lifelong dedication to sport, he was appointed Secretary General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) while still actively competing, becoming the first person to compete at the Asian Games (1994) while simultaneously holding office in a continental sports organisation." As an IOC full member and later as honorary member, Singh "contributed to numerous commissions and initiatives, including being the IOC Representative on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board from 2003 to 2005".

"Singh also served as Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association for nearly three decades and played a pivotal role in shaping Indian sport at both national and international levels. After serving as Secretary General of the OCA from 1991 to 2015, he became Acting President in 2021, guiding the organisation with steady leadership through a particularly challenging period. He was then elected President in 2024 - the first Indian to hold the role," the IOC stated.

In his tribute, OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, who replaced Singh earlier in the year, said: "This is a very sad day for the Olympic movement in India, Asia and the world.

"His Excellency Mr. Raja Randhir Singh was a dear friend. I wish to express my sincere appreciation for his leadership, vision and tireless efforts during challenging times. His wisdom and dedication contributed significantly to strengthening unity across Asia.

"Raja Randhir was a great athlete, a great sportsman, a great sports administrator and leader but, above all, he was a great man. He will always be remembered for the role he played in building up the Olympic movement in India, Asia and the world."

Malaysia, Nepal Olympic bodies also mourn Singh's death

"We highly respect and acknowledge his significant legacy for the Olympic Movement in Asia, especially during the challenging period faced by the OCA from 2021 to 2024. Through his exceptional leadership, he protected and upheld the Olympic Movement in Asia, while ensuring the successful organization of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022," Malaysia Olympic Committee President Norza Zakaria said in a statement.

"The contributions of Raja Randhir Singh to the Olympic Movement will always be fondly remembered by all of us," he said.

Nepal Olympic Committee also said it's deeply saddened by the passing of Singh.

"A towering figure in Asian sport, he dedicated his life to advancing the Olympic movement across the continent. His leadership, wisdom and kindness touched many nations, including Nepal," it said in a social media post.

Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) also mourned Singh's death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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