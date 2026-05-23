From dominating the powerlifting arena to steadily building a name in Bollywood, Delhi-based powerlifter and actor Sagar Tugnait is emerging as one of the promising new faces balancing sport and entertainment with equal passion. Coming from a family deeply rooted in strength sports, Sagar is the son of renowned powerlifting champion Dr. Som Tugnait. Carrying forward his father's legacy, he established himself in the fitness circuit through years of discipline and competitive success while also helping run Delhi's well-known Metal Gym in Punjabi Bagh, operational since 2004.

Sagar enjoyed notable success in powerlifting and bodybuilding before transitioning into acting. He secured first place at the World Powerlifting Championship India 2017 in the Junior Raw 125 kg category and also clinched the Bench Press title at the same event. In 2016, he emerged champion at the Subrata Classic International Benchpress and Deadlift Championships.

Further showcasing his versatility in fitness sports, Sagar finished as the second runner-up in the Men's Classic Physique category at Olympia Amateur India 2021, strengthening his credentials in bodybuilding as well.

After making a mark in the fitness world, Sagar shifted focus towards acting and began his Bollywood journey alongside Ajay Devgn in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The project marked an important milestone in his transition from competitive sports to mainstream entertainment.

He has since expanded his portfolio with projects across films and OTT platforms, including Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha and Rana Naidu featuring Rana Daggubati.

Sagar is now drawing attention for his latest project Glory, starring Pulkit Samrat and Jannat Zubair, where his athletic background and strong screen presence have further strengthened his growing popularity among audiences.

Speaking about balancing fitness and acting, Sagar says: "Fitness will always remain a huge part of who I am, but I never wanted to limit myself to just one identity. Acting has given me a new purpose, a new challenge, and a powerful platform to express myself creatively. The journey from the gym floor to film sets has been intense, humbling, and deeply fulfilling."

He will also be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, which is expected to release soon.

With an accomplished sporting background and an increasing presence in mainstream entertainment, Sagar Tugnait continues to carve a unique identity as an athlete-turned-actor, reflecting the growing crossover between fitness sports and the entertainment industry in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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