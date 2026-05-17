Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano in a highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) event today. Ronda Rousey, 39, is returning to the world of MMA after more than nine years, while 44-year-old Gina Carano is making a comeback to professional fighting after 17 years. That is the headline event of the night, but a lot of eyeballs are set to also be on the fight between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. MVP MMA 1 goes down inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with former UFC stars, longtime fan favorites, and some unexpected comeback stories all packed into one event.
Follow the LIVE Updates of Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano, Netflix MMA Event:
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Main Card about to start!
The first bout of the main card is about to start. The opener is a heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos (23-10) of Brazil and former UFC fighter Robelis Despaigne (5-2) of Cuba.
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Stacked Main Card!
This bout will be streamed in around 190 countries by Netflix. However, we have four more massive bouts to look forward to before the icons collide.
Let's take a look at tonight's main card order:
Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight) - Up Next!
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross (Lightweight)
Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)
Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry (Welterweight - Co-Main Event)
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Featherweight - Main Event)
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Is this the end?
We are minutes away from the start! While Rousey has claimed this is her final fight, Carano said she has no idea what her sporting future holds-and she prefers to keep it that way.
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Return of the Titans!
This fight will mark Rousey's return to an MMA ring after nearly 10 years since suffering losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. This bout could be the most-watched combat sports event of the year, and it puts the 44-year-old Carano back under the competitive spotlight she left in 2009, when she was 27.
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano LIVE: Hello!
Hello and good morning! Welcome to our live blog for the clash of the Titans as Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano. This fight is nearly a decade in the making, with both fighters making their return to action to headline this historic MMA card.