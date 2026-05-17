This bout will be streamed in around 190 countries by Netflix. However, we have four more massive bouts to look forward to before the icons collide.

Let's take a look at tonight's main card order:

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight) - Up Next!

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross (Lightweight)

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry (Welterweight - Co-Main Event)

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Featherweight - Main Event)