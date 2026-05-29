Indian surfing arrives at one of the most significant moments in its domestic history this week as the seventh edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026, a key stop on the national surfing circuit, prepares to bring together many of the country's leading surfers at the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangalore from May 29 to 31.

Set against the backdrop of surfing's impending debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year, the championship carries significance extending far beyond the pursuit of domestic titles. Featuring competitions in the Men's Open, Women's Open, Under-18 Boys, Under-18 Girls, Under-14 Boys, and Under-14 Girls categories, the event is expected to attract over 80 athletes from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa in what could prove to be a defining week for several of India's top surfers.

Organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the Indian Open has evolved steadily into one of the flagship events on the national calendar. The Karnataka Government continues its support for the competition for a seventh consecutive year, while New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) returns as title sponsor for the third successive edition alongside Gold Sponsors Cycle Pure Agarbatti and Deconstruct Skincare.

Asian Games Spotlight Raises Stakes in Mangalore

This year's championship is expected to serve as the final major domestic assessment event before India finalises its squad for the Asian Games, placing unusual weight on performances across the three-day competition.

With only limited places available in the national team, the battle for selection has intensified considerably over recent months, transforming the Indian Open into one of the most important domestic surfing events staged in the country to date. Every heat in Mangalore is likely to carry broader implications as selectors continue evaluating athletes ahead of India's first appearance in surfing at the continental level.

The event will also mark the second stop of the National Championship Series following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held earlier this season, further adding to its importance within the domestic rankings structure.

Men's Field Features India's Leading Contenders

Much of the attention in Mangalore is expected to centre around a group of surfers who have consistently established themselves at the forefront of Indian competition over the last few seasons.

Among the leading names is Ramesh Budihal, who arrives following one of the most significant international achievements by an Indian surfer. Ramesh created history at the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram after becoming the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men's final before eventually securing a bronze medal. The achievement marked a breakthrough moment for Indian surfing internationally while underlining his credentials as one of the country's premier competitive surfers. His experience in pressure situations and ability to deliver consistently during critical heats make him one of the strongest contenders entering the Indian Open.

Shivaraj Babu will also enter the championship carrying considerable momentum after clinching the Men's Open title at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro earlier this year. Emerging from Tamil Nadu's highly influential surfing circuit, Shivaraj has developed a reputation for intelligent wave selection, consistency across varying conditions, and tactical discipline during competition. With the race for Asian Games qualification entering its decisive phase, another strong performance could significantly strengthen his position.

Kishore Kumar, meanwhile, continues to be viewed as one of the brightest young talents in Indian surfing. Across recent national competitions, he has steadily built a reputation for technical precision, composure, and reliability under pressure. His performances at previous editions of the Indian Open, along with several strong domestic results in recent seasons, have firmly established him among the country's most closely watched surfers ahead of a potentially career-defining year.

Another key contender will be Srikanth D, whose technically refined approach has earned growing recognition within India's surfing circuit. Rather than relying solely on aggressive manoeuvres, Srikanth's strengths often lie in rhythm, clean execution, and tactical awareness during tightly contested heats. His steady progression across national championship events has elevated his standing considerably as discussions surrounding Asian Games selection continue to intensify.

Strong Women's Line-Up Adds Further Depth

The women's competition is also expected to command significant attention with several of India's most accomplished surfers set to compete in Mangalore.

Kamali P enters the championship as one of the defining figures in Indian women's surfing. Emerging from the Mahabalipuram surfing ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, Kamali has represented India internationally while consistently maintaining her status among the strongest performers on the domestic circuit. Her achievements over the years have played an important role not only competitively, but also in expanding the visibility and profile of women's surfing nationally. Combining fluid wave riding with sharp tactical awareness, she remains one of the leading contenders heading into the event.

Goa's Sugar Shanti Banarse has similarly established herself among the country's strongest female surfers through a series of standout performances at national championships. Recognised for her fearless approach and adaptability across changing surf conditions, Sugar has continued to strengthen her reputation both domestically and internationally in recent years. Her presence further deepens what is expected to be a highly competitive women's field at Tannirbhavi.

Tannirbhavi Continues to Strengthen Surfing Identity

Beyond the contests in the water, the Indian Open of Surfing has also become an important reflection of the sport's rapid development across India's coastline. Tamil Nadu surfers have dominated several national events in recent years, while Karnataka's surfers will hope to capitalise on local familiarity and conditions at Tannirbhavi during this year's competition.

The championship has simultaneously played a major role in positioning Dakshina Kannada and the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach as emerging centres for surfing and ocean sports in India, contributing significantly to the region's sporting identity and coastal tourism profile.

As Indian surfing moves closer towards a historic Asian Games debut, the stakes surrounding this year's Indian Open extend far beyond medals, rankings, or national titles. Across three days on Karnataka's coastline, some of the country's finest surfers will compete not only for domestic supremacy, but potentially for the opportunity to represent India at one of Asia's grandest sporting stages.

About Indian Open of Surfing

The Indian Open of Surfing is India's premier national surfing competition, organized annually by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India. Recognized by the International Surfing Association, IOS is a key fixture in the National Surfing Championship Series and showcases the country's top surfing talent. Held at Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, the event adheres to international standards of competition, safety, and sustainability while promoting adventure sports and coastal tourism in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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