Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel from Puducherry was honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday for his contribution towards preserving and promoting the ancient Tamil martial art. Born on January 30, 1973, in Pooranankuppam, Pajanivel began training in Silambam under Master Rajaram and went on to dedicate decades to popularising the traditional martial art in India and abroad. Before receiving the Padma Shri, Pajanivel offered a 'dandavat pranaam' to PM Narendra Modi as a show of respect. PM Modi, too, got up and offered him a pranaam.

#WATCH | Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel of Puducherry conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of traditional martial arts pic.twitter.com/Sviqc6BPZm — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Pajanivel has trained several students free of cost and represented Silambam through demonstrations, performances, and competitions at national and international platforms.

Silambam, a weapon-based martial art believed to be over 5,000 years old, primarily involves the use of a bamboo staff and is known for its speed, precision, and fluid footwork.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri K. Pajanivel. He is a Silambam Master. Silambam is a weapon-based 5000 years old warfare method of Indian martial art originating in Tamil Nadu. In the year 2002, Shri Pajanivel founded "Mamallan… pic.twitter.com/oqmKG1PNYm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2026

Pajanivel had earlier received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Martial Arts in 2023. His other honours include the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Puducherry in 2012, the Best Youth Award from Nehru Yuva Kendra in 2004, and the Silambam International Award in 2002.

Meanwhile, Baldev Singh was also conferred Padma Shri. He is regarded as one of the pioneering figures in Indian women's hockey, played a transformative role in developing Shahabad Markanda in Haryana into a prominent nursery for women's hockey talent.

Over the past two decades, the academy under his guidance has produced more than 80 international players, including eight who went on to captain the Indian women's hockey team.

Several prominent players, including former India captain Rani Rampal, former drag-flick specialist Sandeep Singh, Didar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Dang, Harpal Singh, and Navjot Kaur, emerged from his academy.

Beyond nurturing sporting excellence, Baldev Singh was also credited with helping players from underprivileged backgrounds build successful careers through hockey.

For his immense contribution to coaching and player development, he had earlier received the Dronacharya Award in 2009 and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution in 2015-16.

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