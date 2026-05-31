The second day of the seventh NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026, a crucial stop on the national surfing series and a significant event in the selection of the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games, greeted competitors with cool breezes and clear, sunny skies. A total of six quarterfinals and six semifinals were contested today across five different categories.

The penultimate day of the national championship witnessed one of its most significant contests as the Men's Open quarterfinals delivered intense action on the waves. Kerala's Ramesh Budihal topped the standings with an impressive score of 14.83, while Srikanth D followed closely with 13.00. Teenage sensation Kishore Kumar (11.80), Ajeesh Ali (9.93), Sanjay Selvamani (9.57) and Sivaraj Babu (8.76) also secured their places in the semifinals after strong performances across the heats.

The day resumed with the action in Men's Open category which saw 24 surfers compete across six heats of the second round for quarterfinal berths. Kishore Kumar topped the qualifiers with a score of 14.17, followed by Ajeesh Ali (13.33) and Ramesh Budihal (13.00). Also advancing were Sanjay Selvamani (11.27), Srikanth D (11.00), Sivaraj Babu (10.23), Tayin Arun (9.80), Naveenkumar R (8.10), Harish M (7.83), Som Sethi (7.77), Ruban V (7.57) and Sanjaikumar S (7.20), showcasing skilful rides, technical manoeuvres and confident wave selection in challenging conditions.

The second category in action was the Surfing Juniors 18 & Under Male, where 12 surfers competed across three quarterfinal heats for a place in the semifinals scheduled for the final day of competition. The young surfers put on an impressive display, with Harish P (13.60), Tayin Arun (12.67), Som Sethi (12.00) and Yogesh A (11.34) emerging as the top performers to secure semifinal berths. They will be joined by Prahlad Sriram (9.40) and Pradeep Pujar (6.56), who also advanced after strong performances in their respective heats.

Overnight rains made the conditions more unpredictable today, making wave selection and positioning crucial. It's encouraging to see the top surfers rise to the challenge, and with the Asian Games venue also being a beach break, this event is offering valuable insights ahead of Team India selection,” said, Nawaz Jabbar, Competition Director, NMPA IOS 2026.

The Surfing Juniors 18 & Under Female semifinals saw Kamali Moorthy emerge as the standout performer, posting an impressive score of 12.44 to comfortably secure her place in the final. Joining her in tomorrow's title-deciding contest are Aadya Singh (7.50), Saanvi Hegde (5.30) and Dhamayanthi Sriram (4.27), who also advanced with solid performances in the semifinals.

The day also featured the semifinals of the Surfing Juniors U-14 Boys and Girls categories, popularly known as the Groms division, where some of the country's youngest surfers showcased their talent in highly competitive heats. In the boys' category, Harish P led the qualifiers with an impressive score of 14.40, followed by Sheik Davudh S (13.00), Yogesh A (9.40) and Prahlad Sriram (7.27), all of whom advanced to the final. In the girls' division, Dhamayanthi Sriram (9.50) and Sanvita Kundar (5.10) secured the top two spots, while Arabolu Nethra (1.00) and Gauri Srimushnam (0.50) also booked their places in the final.

The championship is being organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), with support from the Government of Karnataka and the Karnataka Surfing Association. The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has returned as the

title sponsor for a third consecutive year, while Cycle Pure Agarbatti and Deconstruct Skincare continue their association as Gold Sponsors, underlining the growing institutional and corporate support behind the development of surfing in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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