Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Live Streaming: Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano aren't bothering to pretend to hate each other this week. These trailblazing fighters have been through too much and been away from mixed martial arts for too long to get caught up in their sport's usual pre-fight posturing and preening. When they enter the cage at Intuit Dome in a double comeback for the ages, they'll do it with a mutual respect borne from the similarities between their two remarkable journeys to this unlikely night. And then they'll attack with all they've got left, perhaps for the very last time.

The 39-year-old Rousey (12-2) is ending her 9 1/2-year hiatus from MMA to take on the 44-year-old Carano (7-1), who hasn't fought in 17 years. Both fighters comfortably made the 145-pound featherweight limit Friday.

Not even the fighters are sure what to expect in this meeting of the two most important athletes in the history of women's MMA, which is a thriving sport today largely because of their successes. Rousey remains one of the most famous fighters in the world after soaring over the barriers toppled by Carano, who accomplished a host of firsts when combat sports found a foothold on television in the late 2000s.

Both Rousey and Carano realize their lengthy absences from competition might have fans wondering if they've still got any skills worth watching. Although they haven't been in a cage in many years, both say their skills and discipline were ingrained in them years ago, and their return to training has been a welcome chance to redefine that part of themselves.

When will the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight take place?

The Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight will take place on Sunday, May 17 (IST).

Where will the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano take place?

The Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight will take place at Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California.

What time will the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight start?

The Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight (main card) will begin at 6:30 AM IST. The preliminary card will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight match in India?

The Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight doesn't have a live broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight match in India?

The Netflix app and website will carry the live stream of the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano fight in India.

(With AP Inputs)

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