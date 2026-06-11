The IOC's Executive Board has proposed the introduction of a strategic dialogue stage to short-list "Interested Parties with developed projects" in its Olympic host selection process as part of an ongoing review that has paused future bids, including that of India for the 2036 Games. The Olympic host selection process was put on hold last year by IOC (International Olympic Committee) chief Kirsty Coventry, citing the need for greater dialogue with potential hosts. India is aiming for the 2036 Games with Ahmedabad as the host city.

"The IOC EB is proposing a transitional stage of 'Strategic Dialogue' between Continuous and Targeted Dialogue to allow the EB (Executive Board) to shortlist Interested Parties, as well as the increased involvement of stakeholders along the way," read an IOC statement.

A new methodology for reviewing the Olympic programme and changes to the host selection procedure will be proposed to the 146th IOC Session due to meet on June 24 and 25 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The new Olympic election process, which will be submitted to the IOC Session, will establish timelines, clear milestones and additional points of engagement with IOC Members to provide greater predictability and transparency for potential hosts and the Olympic Movement," the IOC stated.

"A transitional stage of 'Strategic Dialogue' will take place between Continuous and Targeted Dialogue to allow the EB to shortlist Interested Parties with developed projects for more in-depth evaluation." India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue stage after submitting its Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Games in 2024.

The proposed reforms, according to the EB, are designed to enable bidders to develop their projects in a more "cost-efficient way, offering planning security for governments while allowing sufficient time to build public support." These announcements were made by Coventry during her update on the ongoing 'Fit for the Future' process, following a meeting of the IOC EB.

The recommendations drew from the analysis of the Olympic Programme Working Group (OPWG) and the Future Host Commission for the Games.

Olympic Programme review ================== The IOC EB said a discipline-focused approach would be taken to optimise "cost, complexity and impact".

"Two distinct pathways will be established: Incumbent disciplines, already included in the Olympic Games referenced in the Host Contract (and) Candidate disciplines, not currently part of that edition's programme.

"All disciplines will undergo an initial screening, covering governance standards, anti-doping compliance, integrity measures, and athlete safety and safeguarding," the IOC stated.

They will then be evaluated against core criteria, focusing on global appeal, cost and operational complexity, and athlete representation.

"A final stage will bring together high-performing candidate disciplines and lower-performing incumbent disciplines for direct comparison using consistent and objective measures." The core programme of sports and disciplines will be confirmed, in principle, seven years before the relevant Games, or at the Session where the host election takes place.

"The events programme and athlete quotas will be finalised after the previous edition of the Games. The IOC Session will be the decision-making authority for the discipline programme.

"Disciplines removed from the programme will remain eligible for future inclusion via the candidate pathway, ensuring a continued development opportunity." If approved by the IOC Session, the proposed methodology is set to apply for the first time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, and will then apply for all subsequent editions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi