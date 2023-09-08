The World Wrestling Entertainment held their first live event in India since 2017 on Friday with number of big names appearing on the show. The event was held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad with the biggest draw being multiple-time WWE champion John Cena. This was the first trip to India for Cena - a star in Hollywood as well - and he met with Tamil film actor Karthi. Karthi was also seen recently filming a secret project with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The other superstars who appeared in the event are - Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre and ‘The Ring General' GUNTHER.

Be it cricketers or fans, the name MS Dhoni commands a huge amount of respect in all corners of the world. But, as a video clip showing a WWE superstar talking about MS Dhoni surfaced on social media, even the most ardent of fans were amazed. In the video, WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be seen talking about the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain.

It was during a promo shoot for a WWE event that the pair of Zayn and Owens were seen having a chat about Dhoni. It was then that Zayn revealed how much he had heard about Dhoni, the cricketing icon in India.

"When I heard of MS Dhoni, I have heard his name a lot. I know he is very famous here," Sami Zayn could be heard saying in the viral clip.