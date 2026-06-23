Fresh off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Justin Gaethje isn't interested in giving Ilia Topuria a second chance. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience alongside longtime coach Trevor Wittman, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion dismissed calls for an immediate rematch with Topuria and delivered a brutally honest assessment of their UFC White House showdown. "I stopped him twice that night," Gaethje said.

The American was referring to the moment Topuria's corner considered stopping the fight due to damage around his eye before eventually pulling him from the contest later in the bout. Gaethje went even further, claiming the former champion was looking for a way out long before the official stoppage.

"He wanted out. You do not ever as a fighter say, 'I cannot see'. He was counting on that," Gaethje told Rogan.

Justin Gaethje marks Topuria win with signature celebratory flip. Photo Credit: UFC

Gaethje also shut down any talk of an immediate rematch.

"He doesn't deserve a rematch. I stopped him twice. What more do I have to do?" he said, arguing that Topuria will need to work his way back into title contention.

The comments come days after Gaethje stunned the MMA world by defeating the heavily favoured Topuria to capture the undisputed lightweight title at the historic UFC White House event. What many expected to be another showcase for the undefeated Spaniard instead became the defining victory of Gaethje's career.

During the podcast, Gaethje and Wittman broke down the tactical blueprint behind the upset, revealing how they targeted angles, footwork and Topuria's pressure-heavy style to turn the fight in their favour.

As for Topuria, the former champion has already expressed a desire to reclaim the belt. But if Gaethje's latest comments are anything to go by, "El Matador" may have a long road back before getting another crack at UFC gold.

Known for his relentless pressure and devastating power, Gaethje repeatedly landed heavy punches and kicks that gradually broke down the former champion.

By the fourth round, Topuria was visibly battered, with significant swelling and damage around both eyes. The fight ended after Topuria's corner made the call to pull him out.

"We literally had him get out of the Octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital," Dana White said. "He's busted up. I'm not a doctor, but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don't know that; that's not a fact. I'm just assuming. My plans for him are to go home and rest and recover, take his time. [It] was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he's healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal."

Following the fight, Topuria reportedly sustained non-displaced fractures to both orbital bones. He will need medical clearance before returning to training or competition.

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