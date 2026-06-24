Newly released body-camera footage has shed light on the arrest of former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, revealing a tense and profanity-filled confrontation with police that nearly spiralled out of control. Poirier was arrested on Father's Day after an incident at Atlanta's airport that initially resulted in a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge. However, footage released days later shows the UFC veteran visibly agitated and repeatedly confronting a responding officer. "What's up, big dog? A bunch of ho*s," Poirier said as an officer approached him inside an airport terminal. "They pulled me off the plane...what the f**k?" When the officer asked if he was Dustin Poirier, the former title challenger responded with a barrage of abuse.

"Man, f*ck you, bro. F*ck you, f*ck her, f*ck her" Poirier said.

Moments later, Poirier removed his backpack and appeared to challenge the officer to a fight.

"I'll fight you right now. I'll go with you right now. Let's go," he said.

Dustin Poirier got kicked off his flight and tried to fight a cop before getting arrested pic.twitter.com/PL9ydmhjN5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 23, 2026

As the officer radioed for backup, Poirier continued escalating the situation.

"Yeah, tell them to come on. It's going to be bad. It's going to be bad," he warned.

The officer repeatedly backed away and attempted to calm the situation, making it clear he had no interest in fighting. When Poirier continued advancing, the officer eventually drew his taser.

"You gonna tase me?" Poirier asked. "You gonna tase me, dog? I'm gonna bang you up."

Despite the confrontation, the officer maintained his composure throughout the encounter until additional officers arrived on the scene.

The footage later cuts to a calmer Poirier peacefully surrendering and placing his hands behind his back. In a surprising moment, the UFC star is then seen giving the officer a fist bump and telling him he "did a great job."

According to reports, Poirier was charged at 6:38 PM and released later the same evening.

Following the release of the footage, Poirier shared a candid message on Instagram, admitting he is struggling with life after retirement and acknowledging alcohol played a role in the incident.

"I'm at the point where I need some help. Walking away from fighting hasn't been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer. It has ruined my father's life and I will not allow it to ruin mine. My family deserve me at 100%," Poirier wrote on his Instagram Story.

"I'm trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps."

The statement marks a stark contrast to the aggressive scenes seen in the body-camera footage and offers insight into the challenges Poirier has faced since stepping away from the sport.

Outside the Octagon, Poirier has long been regarded as one of MMA's most respected figures. Alongside his wife Jolie, he founded The Good Fight Foundation, a charity that has supported food banks, schools, children's causes and humanitarian projects across the globe.

Poirier was last seen competing at UFC 318 in July 2025, where he brought the curtain down on his illustrious career in a trilogy bout against Max Holloway. Fighting in his home state of Louisiana, "The Diamond" suffered a unanimous-decision defeat in his farewell appearance, ending one of the most celebrated careers in UFC history.

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