Story ProgressBack to home
Covelong Classic: Top Surfers Converge In Kovalam For Final National Surfing Championship Of 2024
The event will happen across four categories -- Men's Open, Women's Open, Junior Boys & U-16, and Junior Girls & U-16.
File photo.© X (Twitter)
The Covelong Classic, the final National Surfing Championship of the year, is set to kick off at Kovalam on Thursday, with over 75 surfers from across the country competing for top honours. The event will happen across four categories -- Men's Open, Women's Open, Junior Boys & U-16, and Junior Girls & U-16. The 2024 season started with the International Surfing Festival Kerala Varkala, followed by the Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore, and the third stop -- Mahabs Point Break Challenge -- happening earlier this month in Mahabalipuram.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.