The Covelong Classic, the final National Surfing Championship of the year, is set to kick off at Kovalam on Thursday, with over 75 surfers from across the country competing for top honours. The event will happen across four categories -- Men's Open, Women's Open, Junior Boys & U-16, and Junior Girls & U-16. The 2024 season started with the International Surfing Festival Kerala Varkala, followed by the Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore, and the third stop -- Mahabs Point Break Challenge -- happening earlier this month in Mahabalipuram.

