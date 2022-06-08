The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday terminated the contract of national cycling coach RK Sharma, with immediate effect, after a committee found allegations of inappropriate behaviour, against him, to be true. According to the complaint filed by a woman cyclist, Sharma forced himself into her room and harassed the cyclist on May 29, during the team's tour of Slovenia.

"The Sports Authority of India had constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case of a National level cyclist's complaint against a coach of inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia which was organised by the Cycling Federation of India. The committee has submitted its preliminary report today and Prima facia the case is established and the allegations of the athlete are found to be true.

The coach who was hired on recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contract of the coach with immediate effect.

The committee will continue detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report," SAI said in an official statement.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Wednesday recalled the entire Indian contingent from their exposure trip to Slovenia, acting on instructions by the SAI. The cyclist herself was brought back to India on June 3.

The cyclist, who is part of the elite Target Olympic Podium Scheme, first informed Olympic Gold Quest before registering a complaint with Commodore PK Garg, the CEO of TOPS.

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.

(With PTI inputs)