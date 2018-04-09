Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 5, Live Updates: Pardeep Singh Wins Weightlifting Silver In Men's 105kg

From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event. Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably the last appearance at the Games. India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far. From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena, it was all about women on Sunday. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event. A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman - Heena Sidhu.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

07:17 IST: SILVER! India's Pardeep Singh wins silver medal in men's 105kg event. This is India's

07:16 IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh fails to lift 209kg in his second clean and jerk attempt. Currently sits in silver medal position

07:08 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal shot 584, while Jitu shot 570 in the qualification.

07:07 IST: SHOOTING: India's Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai have qualified for 10m Air Pistol Men's final.

07:00 IST: Weightlifting: Pardeep will be lifting 200kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

06:58: IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh lifts a total of 195 in snatch in men's 105 kg event.

In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul. The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth. And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash. Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).