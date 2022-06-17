The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) on Friday welcomed Capri Global and KLO Sports as the owners of Rajasthan and Chennai teams respectively for the inaugural edition of the League, set to kick off in 2022. The KLO Sports-owned team will be known as Chennai Quick Guns while Capri Global's Rajasthan-based franchise is yet to be named.

KLO Sports is co-owned by Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori, who are successful business giants in the construction, automobile, and IT sector in India as well as abroad.

The Ultimate Kho Kho had earlier announced the association of corporate giants Adani Group and GMR Group as the owners of Gujarat and Telangana franchises.

"We are thrilled to welcome KLO Sports and Capri Global to the league's roster which already has eminent corporate names. With this league, we are committed to bringing in a modern-day professional structure in India that not only will take Kho Kho to the next level, but also create a spectacle for the fans," said Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi in a statment.

With deep technology roots, KLO Sports also plans to invest in bringing this indigenous sport to households using their experience.

"Our goal is to help Kho Kho become a mainstream sport in India. We believe that the franchise has huge potential, and it can bring a rather forgotten sport back into every household. Apart from investing in the grassroots, KLO sports will also invest heavily in building a platform that will engage with fans and will become a role model for all sports franchises," said Sanjay Jupudi Co-Owner, KLO Sports and founder of Qentelli.

Capri Global also possesses a franchise in the International League T20 Tournament (ILT20) promoted by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), UAE.