Offering an unconditional apology for her conduct during the team event at the Asian Fencing Championships, India's leading fencer Bhavani Devi has appealed for reconsideration of the two-month suspension imposed on her. Following the incident, Bhavani was shown a Black Card, resulting in a two-month suspension under the applicable disciplinary regulations. "Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has submitted an unconditional apology and has conveyed her deep respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport," a Fencing Association of India (FAI) media release stated. "A request for reconsideration and reduction/removal of the suspension has been submitted to the world body (FIE)" the release added.

The appeal cites Bhavani's exemplary disciplinary record throughout her distinguished international career, noting that she has never previously been involved in any incident of this nature.

The FAI also pointed out that the World Championships are scheduled to be held next month and a prolonged suspension would prevent one of India's most accomplished fencers from participating in the prestigious event.

"The fencing community remains hopeful that the FIE will take into consideration her apology, clean disciplinary history and longstanding contribution to the sport while reviewing the matter.

"The final decision rests with the FIE disciplinary authorities, and all concerned parties will respect the outcome of the review process," the release said.

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