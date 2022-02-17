Kamila Valieva, the teenager at the centre of a doping scandal that has shaken the Beijing Olympics, finished fourth in the women's figure skating final on Thursday after an error-strewn performance handed Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova gold. Shcherbakova scored 255.95 overall to seal the title, while Valieva, who was allowed to compete despite failing a doping test before the Games, fell several times and slipped out of the medal positions in Beijing. It was a major upset for 15-year-old Valieva, who looked completely broken at the end of her programme.

Another Russian, Alexandra Trusova, took silver, and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won bronze.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had said if Valieva placed in the top three, no medals would be awarded until "due process" had been followed to decide if she had infringed the World Anti-Doping Code.

But given the results, the award ceremony went ahead and the skaters will receive their medals on Friday.

Shcherbakova, 17, said: "My goal was to come off the ice with the full understanding that I have done my maximum.

"Today that's how it was. I left the ice unbelievably happy."

Shcherbakova, who is also the reigning world champion, said she would speak to Valieva later in private.

"I saw from her first jump how difficult it was, what a burden it was for her," she said. "It's more than difficult to go on to the end after a couple of things like that happen."

Valieva had been the clear favourite going into the Games, but it emerged she had tested positive in December for trimetazidine, a heart medication that is banned for athletes because it can help increase endurance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday ruled that she could carry on competing in the Chinese capital.

Dressed in black and red, Valieva looked focused as she powered onto the ice, cheered on by the crowd, as well as a large contingent of her teammates.

But she failed to land multiple jumps she had completed with ease when she performed the same "Bolero" programme to help the Russians win the team event earlier in the Games.

She was awarded 141.93 for it -- almost 40 points less than last week.

Supported by her coaches and seemingly stunned, she sat down in the 'kiss and cry' area -- where skaters wait to receive their scores -- and sobbed.

She did not speak to media as she left the arena.

Skating just before Valieva, Shcherbakova's lithe, elegant movement and two successful quad jumps had pushed her into the lead.

Dressed in a shimmering burgundy dress and skating to a dramatic classical medley, Shcherbakova pumped her fists in celebration as the music died.

Seventeen-year-old Trusova won the free skate with an edgy routine that included five quad jumps -- though not all were landed cleanly -- to the soundtrack of "Cruella".

But her total score of 251.73 was lower than Shcherbakova's, leaving her with silver.

After Valieva came off the ice, a furious, crying Trusova was caught on camera threatening not to attend the medal ceremony.

"I hate this sport," she said repeatedly. "I hate all of this... I don't want to go."

At a press conference later, she said it was just "emotions".

"For the past three years... I did not win a single important competition. And I was trying to explain this by the fact that I was trying to achieve lofty goals and have more quad jumps -- and when I would do this I would win, I thought," she said.

Sakamoto, who had come into the free skate ahead of Trusova, ended with 233.13.

In contrast to the Russian team's meltdown, she and her teammate Wakaba Higuchi hugged delightedly.

"I couldn't even imagine I would be bronze," said Sakamoto. "It's just so unbelievable. I almost cried."

Because of Valieva's involvement and the investigation that will follow, the International Olymic Committee has said the medals for the team event will not be awarded during these Games.