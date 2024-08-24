In the heart of every athlete lies the dream of winning gold at a major event and for Shaik Arshad, a Paralympic cyclist, this dream is closer than ever. As he gears up for the upcoming Paralympics, Arshad's determination is palpable. "We are working very hard, and this time, we will bring back a medal," Arshad told ANI. "If everything goes right, I will bring gold from Paris. The distance between me and a gold medal is just my training and determination. We are putting in the effort, and I believe it will pay off," he said.

Arshad's athletic journey began with taekwondo where he earned a green belt early on but his passion for sports did not stop there.

He explored various sports, including archery and wheelchair fencing, winning numerous medals at the state level.

Despite his successes, failing to make it to the national level left him feeling demotivated.

"I was really down after not clearing the nationals. I felt like my dream of representing India was slipping away," he recalled.

The desire to represent India never faded and his breakthrough came when he attended a camp in Bengaluru, where out of 500 participants, he was selected for cycling training. This marked the beginning of his journey in para-cycling.

"I received my silicone leg in 2018, which helped me immensely in my training," he explained.

Advertisement

In 2019, Arshad's determination took him to new heights as he participated in a camp in Gujarat, where he climbed Mount Bhagirathi.

"Cycling wasn't initially the only sport for me, but my coach saw my potential and encouraged me to pursue it. His belief in me made all the difference," Arshad says.

His first international competition was in Tajikistan, where he narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth. Despite the setback, Arshad remained undeterred, with his coach's guidance continually pushing him forward. His dedication led him to undertake a monumental feat, cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, showcasing his endurance and commitment.

With the Paralympics approaching, Arshad's focus is sharper than ever.

Advertisement

"When I'm riding, my mind is completely on my training. I almost left this career once, but my coach brought me back on track. Now, there's nothing but the goal in my mind," he shares.

Arshad's journey is not just about winning medals, it's about inspiring others and proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. As he sets his sights on Paris, he carries with him the hopes and dreams of a nation, and with every pedal stroke, he moves closer to turning those dreams into reality.