Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said his life is inspirational for others. Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete over the phone, he noted that Sehrawat was the youngest of the Indian medal-winners in this Olympic games, and said his feat will continue to bring the country joy for a long time. "Your life is inspirational for the people of the country," the prime minister said. Modi noted that Sehrawat lost his parents at a young age and has devoted himself to wrestling.

Sehrawat conveyed his thanks to the prime minister for all the facilities given to him and expressed confidence about winning the gold medal in the next Olympic games. "Olympics 2028 mein gold le aaunga (I will win gold medal in Olympics 2028)," promised Aman to PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Aman Sehrawat to congratulate him on winning the Bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/A2MGFYejEE — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Aman Sehrawat became India's youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut and lift the sagging spirits of the controversy-hit national wrestling contingent in Paris on Friday.

Sehrawat, who turned 21 on July 16, notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest.

Before him, the celebrated P V Sindhu held the title of being India's youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days.

Sehrawat has not even completed a month since turning 21. His effort helped India win its sixth medal and move closer to the Tokyo Games tally of seven. The country has so far secured one silver and five bronze, including today's medal.

The U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement