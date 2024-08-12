As the Paris Olympic Games 2024 concludes, the Indian contingent returns with a low number of 6 medals, after winning seven in the Tokyo Games three years ago. Contrary to the last edition of the Olympic Games, India didn't have a single gold medal this time. Though Vinesh Phogat stood a chance at getting one, having qualified for the women's freestyle wrestling 50kg final, but her disqualification robbed the nation of that opportunity. When Abhinav Bindra, India's shooting legend, was asked about the country's lack of success, he gave an honest response.

"I don't have an answer, really. If I knew, I would put it out so that we could win more gold medals. When you put all your eggs in one basket, your self-worth is almost dependent on where your name will appear on the ranking list of a sports competition. I sometimes wonder how many of our athletes are in that bracket (where) everything is dependent on this. I have a suspicion that it's a high number," Bindra told Indian Express.

There are many who wonder if money spent is directly proportional to success in the Olympic Games. Bindra, however, feels hunger plays a bigger role.

"I think hunger is intrinsic in nature. As a nation, we also need to understand that money is only going to be an enabler. Money is not going to get you medals. It is blood, sweat, and tears, hard work, and resilience shown on the field of play, which will get you there. And hunger is a very important aspect of it. Resources being allocated is only a simple enabler, and you need it. I mean, how else do you do it? You need money for training, to compete, travel, and for the larger performance support. But that doesn't mean that it's a vending machine. You can spend more, you can spend less. It's not going to guarantee you success," he said.

Bindra was also asked about the criticism of athletes from badminton coach Prakash Padukone over an exemplary number of 4th-place finishes in the Paris Games. The former India shooter said that he isn't completely in disagreement but accountability has to be collective.

"Accountability has to be collective, and an athlete is very much part of it. So I don't completely disagree with what Mr. Padukone said. I understand where he's coming from, but that doesn't mean that you have to stop spending on athletes. It's just you have to make sure how that money is spent. Yes, you cannot always wrap your athletes in cotton wool," Bindra on Padukone's criticism.