Indian sprinter Hima Das wrote an emotional message for fellow sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar, whose sister died while she was at the Tokyo Olympics as part of India's 4x400m mixed relay team. Dhanalakshmi returned home to the tragic news. "Dana..my heart aches to hear about your sister's demise. Can't even imagine your current state of mind," Hima Das tweeted. "This is a true sacrifice by an athlete, along with the support, a family puts in for the country ," she wrote.

Dhanalakshmi was a reserve for the 4x400m mixed relay team. India finished last in their Heat at the Tokyo Games and did not qualify for the final.

Hima Das missed out on the Olympics due to an injury during her final qualification event.

Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. The 21-year-old was forced to pull out of the 100m and 4x100m relay finals due to the injury.

She ran in the 200m final but finished fifth to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday. India finished with seven medals - its highest medal haul at the Olympics.