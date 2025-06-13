Sunjay Kapur, a prominent Polo player and ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, died in England on Thursday. According to sources close to him, Kapur was playing a game of polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested the game to be stopped and then went out of the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died. Kapur, 53, was a prominent Indian industrialist. He was the former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children — daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. After his separation with Karisma, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev.

The sources further said, Sunjay Kapur apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier. Kapur was an alumni of the Doon School.

The following was Sunjay Kapur's last post from his verified X handle.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

"Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar...Om Shanti," Suhel Seth, author and actor, wrote on X.

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

"Sunjay Kapur is the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a mobility technology company specializing in engineered automotive components. Established in 1995 and headquartered in Gurugram, Sona Comstar operates manufacturing and R&D facilities in India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. The company is also a supplier to the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector," according to a repost by autocarpro.in.