Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for India's Vinod Kumar after he won the bronze medal in men's discus throw (F52) event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Vinod Kumar threw a best effort of 19.91m to clinch the bronze and social media was abuzz as India returned with three medals on National Sports Day, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar's stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar's stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called it an "epic National Sports Day" after paddler Bhavinaben Patel and track and field athlete Nishad Kumar also won medals at the Paralympics.

National Sports Day! India has won its 3rd Medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Vinod Kumar delivered a winning throw!

in Discus Throw F-52 Final event with a New Asian Record at 19.91m

"Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning bronze at Paralympics. You have done India proud with your podium finish. I appreciate your grit and determination. May you scale greater heights of success," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning bronze at Paralympics. You have done India proud with your podium finish. I appreciate your grit and determination. May you scale greater heights of success. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was wowed by India's performance at the Paralympics on Sunday.

The AMAZING jump & the WOW throw! Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar, congratulations on winning Silver in the men's high jump and Bronze in the men's discus throw events respectively. Inspirational!





Sports Authority of India and Tokyo 2020 for India accounts on Twitter also posted their wishes.

3rd Medal for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #VinodKumar wins in Discus Throw F-52 Final event , setting a new Asian Record with a throw of 19.91m





Vinod Kumar - Remember the name



It's a Bronze for India as his best throw of 19.91m in the Men's Discus Throw F52 final earns the nation their THIRD medal of the day. He also set a new Asian record!





Sportspersons Wasim Jaffer and Deepa Malik, IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, and Hockey India also congratulated Vinod Kumar on his fine showing.

An Olympic medal at 41! And a new Asian record too. Vinod Kumar, you sir are an inspiration to everyone. Congratulations

And in no time another medal from Vinod Kumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. Bronze

3rd medal of the day. Vinod Kumar clinches Bronze in the Men's Discus Throw F52 final at the Paralympics

A brilliant day for the Indian Paralympics contingent as they register another medal and this time it's Vinod Kumar who wins Bronze Medal in the Men's Discuss Throw F52 category. Congratulations!





Beside Vinod's bronze, Nishad Kumar won silver in men's high jump (T47) and paddler Bhavinaben returned silver, too, to make it a successful day for India.