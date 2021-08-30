After Sumit Antil's stunning performance in the men's javelin (F64) final that saw him break the world record thrice en route to winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, he was greeted with another very special moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang him up to congratulate him on his achievement. Sports Authority of India took to Instagram to share the video of PM Modi's call to Antil. "Listen In. A golden moment for the golden boy," SAI captioned the video.

"Sumit, congratulations to you. You have made the country proud," PM Modi tells Antil on speakerphone.

"The difficulties that you overcame in life, it will motivate youngsters in the country," he says.

As the call ends, Sunil Antil can be seen beaming with happiness.

"Hon'ble PM has spoken to every para medalist to congratulate & encourage them for bringing glory to the nation," SAI added in the post.

On Monday, India won five medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, taking their tally at the ongoing edition to seven - the country's largest haul at the Paralympic Games.

After Bhavina Patel won the silver medal in table tennis women's singles (Class 4) and Nishad Kumar in men's high jump (T47) on Sunday, India enjoyed an even better outing on Monday.

Promoted

Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal, while Sundar Singh Gurjar brought home the bronze in men's javelin (F46) and then discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won another silver medal for the country.

Avani Lekhara then won India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics before Sumit Antil's record-breaking performance.