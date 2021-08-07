Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on becoming the first Indian golfer to win a medal at the Olympics, finishing fourth in Tokyo on Saturday. She was in medal contention for much of the four rounds but fell agonisingly short, finishing a shot behind Japan's Mone Inami and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who were tied for the silver medal and went into a playoff. She finished only two shots behind the gold medal winner Nelly Korda of USA. Aditi finished with a score of 269 with 15-under par to finish fourth overall after four rounds in the women's individual stroke play event.

Aditi had a stellar run throughout the women's individual stroke play event. In Round 1, she shot four-under 67 to finish second along with USA's world number one Nelly Korda. Sweden's Madalene Sagstrom was in the lead after the opening round, scoring five-under 66.

In the second round, Aditi managed to score five-under 66 to keep her second place intact. Sagstrom fell behind with a three-under finish while Korda finished Round 2 with nine-under to take the lead.

Aditi, ranked 200, continued her fine form and registered a three-under 68 to stay in medal contention after the completion of Round three in the women's golf event at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the last Olympic Games in Rio, Aditi was a teenager and she had finished 41 in the women's individual event.