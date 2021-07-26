The Indian contingent will be aiming to bounce back from their below-par showing on Sunday to a more high-octane display on Day 4 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26). Table tennis star Manika Batra will be hoping to build on her resurgent form in her women's singles third round fixture. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal will be up against Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles second round. The Indian women's hockey team, after losing their Olympics opener to the Netherlands, will be up against Germany in their Pool A fixture. Moreover, the men's archery team will be hoping to silence their critics as India's archery contingent has been underperforming in Tokyo thus far. Other than the aforementioned events, Team India will also have athletes featuring in fencing, shooting, table tennis, sailing, badminton, swimming and boxing events.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 4

July 26 2021 05:17 (IST) Hello And Welcome! Day 4 - Tokyo Olympics

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 4 of Olympics 2020. We can't wait for India's action to begin as athletes are scheduled to take part to feature in several events including fencing, sailing, badminton and boxing.

So stay tuned for Live action! Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 4 of Olympics 2020. We can't wait for India's action to begin as athletes are scheduled to take part to feature in several events including fencing, sailing, badminton and boxing. Share Link