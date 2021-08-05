India edged past Germany in a thrilling clash at the Tokyo Olympics to win a bronze and end country's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. After the win, India's head coach Graham Reid took to Twitter and posted a picture with the whole squad from the team bus and said he was "proud of these legends." Simranjeet Singh was the star of the bronze medal contest, scoring a brace while Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also scored a goal each.

Pretty proud of these legends! pic.twitter.com/Kms2gcuvJp — Graham Reid (@reidgj) August 5, 2021

This was India's first podium finish at an Olympic event in over 40 years. The last Olympic medal in hockey came in 1980 at the Moscow Games when Team India led by Vasudevan Baskaran defeated Spain in the gold medal match.

On Thursday, India conceded an early goal in the bronze medal clash against Germany as Timur Ozur scored in the second minute.

India fought back and drew level thanks to Simranjeet's strike in the 17th minute. In the second quarter, a total of five goals were scored with the scoreline level 3-3 at half-time.

India were awarded a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter and Rupinder Pal Singh managed to beat the goalkeeper to put India ahead in the 31st minute.

Soon, Simranjeet scored again off a rebound to give India a two-goal cushion. Germany gave it their all in the final 15 minutes, managing to pull a goal back but the Indian defence held firm against the onslaught.

Germany came close with just seconds remaining but were denied as India ran out 5-4 winners.