Golfer Aditi Ashok Wins Hearts With Stunning Performance At Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Aditi Ashok produced scintillating performances on all four days of the competition, going toe-to-toe with some of the world's best.
Highlights
- Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics
- Aditi Ashok finished a creditable fourth in the women's golf event
- She finished just two shots behind the gold medal medal winner
Aditi Ashok was on the brink of making history but fell just short of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She would have been the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in golf but it wasn't to be for the 23-year-old, finishing a remarkable fourth in Tokyo. She finished just two shots behind gold medal medal winner Nelly Korda of USA and just a shot behind Mone Inami of Japan and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who win silver and bronze, respectively. Going into the competition, Aditi Ashok, ranked 200 in the world in women's golf, wasn't even in the reckoning for a medal in Tokyo. However, the Indian produced scintillating performances on all four days of the competition, going toe-to-toe with some of the world's best.
Aditi Ashok might have not a won a medal in Tokyo but she definitely won hearts of fans all over the world thanks to her stupendous showing.
Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
Congrats @aditigolf while I know the pain of finishing 4th, what you did the last four days playing against the best in the business is nothing short of spectacular . I am a fan for life .. #RuknaNahiHai #olympics— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 7, 2021
Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 !— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021
We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey!#Cheer4India https://t.co/QUaeNVAJRu pic.twitter.com/tBRN3narYI
India's 1st woman golfer— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
to finish 4th at Olympics Games!
Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020.
You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf !
You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw
Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021
You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills.
This is an Aditi Ashok appreciation tweet #Tokyo2020 @aditigolf pic.twitter.com/5U2a1jt1RR— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
Making a cricket-crazy country wake up early on a weekend to bite their nails while watching golf.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 7, 2021
Take a bow, Aditi Ashok. What a performance! #Tokyo2020 @aditigolf pic.twitter.com/a2PiN6IvvR
This is the best ever Indian performance in the Olympics.— Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021
Ranked 200 in the world, finish 4th in the biggest event of the sport, #AditiAshok you are a gem #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9C61GbCjrd
#AditiAshok— Ashish yadav (@Ashishyadav8902) August 7, 2021
Finished at 4
Better luck next time
Well played pic.twitter.com/AahUE3W3O0
Like Milkha Singh finished 4th in Rome Aditi as well finished 4th but won a billion hearts. #AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/8uMXFg5xmA— Gautam Sachdev (@Gautyspeaks) August 7, 2021
Thank You, #AditiAshok— Oly Golf - Team India (@OlyGolfIND) August 7, 2021
That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/FHgJ0aeaiN
What stood out in Aditi Ashok's performance in Tokyo was her putting skills. Even as the top golfers found the going a little hard on the green, the Indian was simply a putting machine.
She hardly put a foot wrong in all the four rounds, continuing to stay in touch with the leaders when most expected her to fall off.
Ashok put women's golf on the map in India five years ago when, at the age of 18 and fresh out of school, she opened with two 68s at the Rio Olympics to threaten the lead before falling away over the final 36 holes.
The 23-year-old, who had her mother caddying in Tokyo, went into the final round on 12-under 201, sitting pretty in second place.
On Saturday, Aditi once again, showcased her expertise on the green, sinking everything from within 10 feet.