Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav has batted for the selection of all-rounder Shardul Thakur in Team India's playing for the 1st Test against England, starting Friday in Leeds. The Shubman Gill-led side have a choice to make between Shardul and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the fourth-choice pacer in Headingley. Shardul impressed during Team India's intra-squad practice match last week as he scored an unbeaten 122 and was also amongst the wickets. During a recent interaction, Umesh stressed on the fact that Shardul's previous experience of playing in England could come in handy for the visitors.

"If you go with an extra fast bowler, I would go with Shradul Thakur. He has played in England before. Can bowl 10-12 overs in a day, and he can bat as well. So, he is experienced," Umesh told Sports Today.

Umesh also weighed in on India's bowling line-up, suggesting that there is plenty of experience when it comes to pace bowling options.

"There is firepower, for sure. You have Bumrah, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna and there are other guys as well. You have also selected Shardul Thakur, who can swing the ball and also bats deep. There is Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep as well. Bumrah and Siraj have played a lot of cricket but they would be needing some support from one of the new bowlers. When they need rest, the third pacer is going to be key. If the third bowler can support them well, it would be good for the Indian team," he added.

Umesh, who is currently on the road to recovery from a leg muscle injury, said that he is eyeing a comeback after proving his worth in domestic cricket.

"Efforts to make a comeback are complete. I cannot select myself. I will have to play some matches, get fit. To come back, I will have to play competitive cricket. My effort is to get fit and come back in the team," he said.