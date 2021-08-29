Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra And Others Salute Bhavinaben Patel For Tokyo Paralympics Heroics
Bhavinaben Patel clinched the silver in Tokyo, becoming the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics.
Highlights
- Bhavinaben Patel won the silver in women's table tennis (Class 4) event
- This was India's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics
- Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra congratulated Bhavinaben Patel
Bhavinaben Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics. The 34-year-old paddler won a silver -- India's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics -- in the women's singles table tennis (Class 4) event on Sunday. Her stunning run in the competition included wins over the World No.9, 8, 2 and 3. But her opponent in the final, World No.1 Zhou Ying of China, proved to be too good on the day, emerging victorious by a scoreline of 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.
Her heartbreaking loss in the final aside, Bhavaniben Patel had a spectacular run at the Tokyo Paralympics, and her fine showing won her praise from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.
Cricket legend took to Twitter to congratulate Bhavaniben Patel on her "historic achievement".
"What a wonderful news for all on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics," tweeted the Master Blaster.
What a wonderful news for all of on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021
Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics . pic.twitter.com/4f0pz0hKuc
India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra applauded Bhavinaben Patel's "show of skill and mental resilience".
"Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para," Bindra wrote on Twitter.
@BhavinaPatel6 pic.twitter.com/xdgut46NYP— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 29, 2021
Many others too took to Twitter to congratulate Bhavinaben Patel.
Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021
A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo
If you want it, no one can stop you! Many congratulations #BhavinaPatel pic.twitter.com/sONKIFV3qa— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021
Congratulations to #BhavinabenPatel for creating history by winning the first-ever #ParaTableTennis medal for India in her debut #Paralympics.#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #ParalympicsTokyo2020 #Silver https://t.co/EmC4kHIaM3— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 29, 2021
— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) August 29, 2021
Congratulations #BhavinaPatel, pic.twitter.com/313tgjMvLl
Congratulations @Bhavina59068010 for creating history and bringing home India's first medal at #TokyoParalympics #Praise4Para #ParaTableTennis https://t.co/owTxzHv478— Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) August 29, 2021
This National Sports Day let's take a vow to make sports a way of our lives & congratulations to @BhavinaPatel6 for your feat.#KeepPlaying #NationalSportsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/o9caupdA6Q— Tajinder Toor (@Tajinder_Singh3) August 29, 2021
Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 for winning silver for India. We are really very proud of you #ParaTableTennis #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. pic.twitter.com/v8sIrJGg8A— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 29, 2021
In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes. Athletes in Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.