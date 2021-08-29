After Bhavinaben Patel won the silver medal in table tennis women's singles (Class 4) at the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her for 'scripting history'. Bhavinaben Patel went down fighting to China's Ying Zhou in the final on Sunday. "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it," PM Modi tweeted. "Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports," he added.

Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, shared a video congratulating Bhavinaben.

Congratulations poured in for Bhavinaben Patel from all quarters.

"Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement," President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver. India applauds your achievement. You've done the nation proud," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics," former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted. "A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength," he added.

"Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 for winning India's first medal at #TokyoParalympics. India is proud of you," former India batsman Wasim Jaffer wrote.

Bhavinaben Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to Zhou in the final.