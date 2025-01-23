Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma's disastrous form continued as he was dismissed for just 3 during the Ranji Trophy encounter between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Rohit, who played his first Ranji match since 2015, looked quite uncomfortable against the bouncers from the Jammu and Kashmir bowlers. Rohit scored just 3 runs off 19 deliveries before he was dismissed by fast bowler Umar Nazir Mir. It was a short of length delivery from Mir and Rohit completely miscued his shot. Yudhvir Singh was placed perfectly to complete the catch as Rohit's innings came to an end.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally relented and has agreed to allow the Indian cricket team's jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 to sport Pakistan's name as the host.

Sources from Pakistan informed IANS a few days ago that the BCCI has refused to allow the national men's team to use Pakistan's name on the official kit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

But now, the BCCI has finally decided that the team will sport Pakistan's name on the jersey.

"We will follow whatever are the ICC guidelines," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz. When pointed out that the official ICC logo has Pakistan beneath it, Saikia reiterated stating, "We will follow the ICC directive."

Saikia's assertion puts to rest the uproar over India filing an objection to the official logo since the team will not be travelling to Pakistan. Pakistan are the designated hosts of the Champions Trophy which will be played from February 19 to March 9, the cricbuzz report said.

India will play their matches in Dubai after the PCB accepted a proposal to host the event on a hybrid model after the Indian government refused to allow the national team to travel to Pakistan.

