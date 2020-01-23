 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

"Smart Cricketer" Kane Williamson Has Trust Of His Teammates: Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20I Series Against New Zealand

Updated: 23 January 2020 11:15 IST

India will kick off their tour of New Zealand with the five-match T20I series, beginning on Friday at the Eden Park.

Virat Kohli heaped praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli has said that as a leader of his team, his focus is to take the team forward and not worry too much about the results as they don't always determine the leadership qualities of a person. Team India is currently in New Zealand where they would be kicking off the tour with the five-match T20I series beginning on Friday at the Eden Park. "One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward," Kohli was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz on the eve of the series opener.

The Indian skipper himself faces criticism for not being able to lead the side to an ICC title ever since he has been made the captain.

Kohli also praised New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has been under scanner following Black Caps' whitewash in the three-match Test series in Australia.

"I don't think leadership can always be determined by the results. It's also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well.

"He has the respect of his teammates and he has the trust of his teammates, is what I can see, and he's also a very, very smart cricketer," the Indian skipper added.

The 31-year-old also believes that whenever a team is outplayed by another team, all they can do is to take it in their stride, accept it as a collective failure and try to improve in future.

"If a team outplays you, you have to accept it as a collective failure, and not a lack of leadership or captaincy, is what I think," said Kohli.

"People get onto that side of things too early and sometimes I think it is better to let the individual decide himself. If you have given him the responsibility, I am sure he will decide whether he is good enough for the job any more or not as well," he added.

Williamson, who will be making his first international appearance in the game's shortest format since last summer, on his part said that he was fortunate to lead a bunch of people whose only aim is to take the team forward.

"I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward," Williamson said.

"I'm not the only one that is trying to lead that -- there are a number of other guys, senior players and some younger guys who obviously share the passion, and that's encouraged in the group.

"The leadership thing is a collective approach ... it is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and about the team," he added.

New Zealand, in their last series against India back home, had won the T20I series, but had lost the ODIs by a margin of 1-4.

"Without a doubt there are a number of challenges that come throughout that period that you are in the job, and I've been in it for some time now, and you are forever dealing with those challenges," said Williamson.

"It's part and parcel of the job, but for me the focus is very much helping the team to grow and move in the right direction," he added.

Comments
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli said his focus is to take the team forward
  • He added results don't always determine the leadership qualities
  • India are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series in New Zealand
