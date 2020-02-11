 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasn't Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 11 February 2020 16:41 IST

India went down 0-3 in the One-day International series against New Zealand after winning the T20I series 5-0.

New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasnt Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was disappointed by India's fielding performance. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli said that the team's composure and performance on the field was not good enough at the international level after losing the ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand. The hosts won the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui by five wickets to seal a series sweep as India failed to defend a target of 297. "All three games, the composure and the way we fielded wasn't good enough for international cricket," Virat Kohli said at the presentation ceremony after the match.

India were put in to bat first by New Zealand and found themselves in trouble soon, losing Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli early. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer took the visitors to 62/3 before Shaw departed for 42. Kl Rahul, who scored his fifth ODI century, then came in and put up two 100-run stands with Iyer and then Manish Pandey as India recovered and posted 296.

"The way we came back was a positive for us," Kohli said.

However, India could do little as the New Zealand openers got off to a flyer and despite losing wickets, completed the chase with relative ease.

"In the field, we weren't good enough at all," Kohli said.

The India captain also praised the home side, complimenting them for coming back from the 5-0 drubbing in the T20I series and winning the ODI series convincingly.

"They played with a lot more intensity after the T20 series. They deservedly won 3-0," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming two-match Test series, Kohli remained confident and spoke about the need to play with the right mindset.

"I think because of the Test Championship, every match has that more importance. We have a really balanced Test team and we feel we can win the series here, but we need to step on to the park with the right kind of mindset," Kohli said.

The first Test will begin on February 21 in Wellington.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets in the 3rd ODI
  • Virat Kohli said India were poor in the field and not composed enough
  • He complimented New Zealand for coming back from the 5-0 T20I series loss
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli A Class Player, "Doesnt Have Many Weaknesses," Says Tim Southee
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli A Class Player, "Doesn't Have Many Weaknesses," Says Tim Southee
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
Virat Kohli Says ODI Cricket In 2020 "Not As Relevant As T20Is, Tests"
Virat Kohli Says ODI Cricket In 2020 "Not As Relevant As T20Is, Tests"
Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket For Record 9th Time Across Formats Against Tim Southee
Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket For Record 9th Time Across Formats Against Tim Southee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 10 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.