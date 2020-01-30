 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Virat Kohli Calls Life A "Blessing" In Latest Instagram Post, Fans Pour In Love

Updated: 30 January 2020 11:28 IST

After a thrilling Super Over encounter against New Zealand, India captain Virat Kohli was seen spending some time with nature.

Virat Kohli Calls Life A "Blessing" In Latest Instagram Post, Fans Pour In Love
Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram after India's thrilling win over New Zealand in 3rd T20I. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who led India to their first-ever Twenty20 International (T20I) series win in New Zealand in the third T20I, took to Instagram to share a picture with his fans on Thursday. "Life is a blessing," Virat Kohli captioned the image on Instagram. In the picture, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting on the stairs near a lake in a picturesque location. Soon after Virat Kohli's post, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the India captain.

Life is a blessing.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

On the field, Rohit Sharma stole the show with his batting heroics during India's first-ever Super Over encounter. 

On Wednesday, India posted 179 for five after being put in to bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in Hamilton. 

Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for the visitors as he smashed 65 off 40 deliveries. 

In reply, New Zealand rode on Williamson's 95 to tie the match with India. Mohammed Shami bowled an exceptional 20th over that took the match into a one-over decider.

The Super Over saw India's premier fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah conceding 17 runs as Martin Guptill along with his skipper took the pacer to the cleaners. 

Needing 18 runs for the win, India needed 10 off the last two deliveries and Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off Tim Southee to hand India their first T20I series win in New Zealand.

With the win, India have taken a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series. 

The fourth T20I will be played in Wellington, while Mount Maunganui will host the fifth and final match of the series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday
  • Virat Kohli led India to their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand
  • India beat New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over
Related Articles
New Zealand Fan Chants "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" During 3rd T20I. Watch Viral Video
New Zealand Fan Chants "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" During 3rd T20I. Watch Viral Video
"Thought We Were Gone": Virat Kohli Credits Mohammed Shami For Keeping India Alive In 3rd T20I
"Thought We Were Gone": Virat Kohli Credits Mohammed Shami For Keeping India Alive In 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become Top Run-Scoring Indian Captain In T20Is
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become Top Run-Scoring Indian Captain In T20Is
Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls "Youngsters" Virat Kohli, KL Rahul For Copying His Shot
Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls "Youngsters" Virat Kohli, KL Rahul For Copying His Shot
New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.