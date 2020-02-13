NZ vs IND: Team India Visits Blue Springs In New Zealand Ahead Of Test Series. See Pictures

The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as they were seen enjoying the beauty of the Blue Springs. "A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the teammates, that's how Team India spent the day off ahead of the Test series," the BCCI tweeted along with the photos from the scenic spot -- known for being one of the purest water sources in Putaruru.