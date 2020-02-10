 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner Added To New Zealand Squad For 3rd ODI

Updated: 10 February 2020 12:13 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Grappling with the injuries, New Zealand on Monday added leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI.

NZ vs IND: Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner Added To New Zealand Squad For 3rd ODI
Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner have been called up the injury-ravaged New Zealand squad. © AFP

The New Zealand cricket team has been left ravaged by injuries to a number of players, so much so that the assistant coach Luke Ronchi was asked to take the field during the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Grappling with the injuries, New Zealand on Monday added leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India on Tuesday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand hold an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

New Zealand sealed the series win, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A at Lincoln.

They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday. The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

But there was some good news for New Zealand with captain Kane Williamson set to play the final ODI after recovering from a left shoulder injury. Coach Shane Jurgensen said that they will have one final look at Williamson on the morning of the match but confirmed that he is on track to play the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Inderbir Singh Sodhi Ish Sodhi Blair Tickner New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner join New Zealand squad ahead of 3rd ODI
  • New Zealand team has been ravaged by injuries
  • New Zealand have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Harbhajan Singh Feels Shubman Gill And Mayank Agarwal Should Open In First Test
New Zealand vs India: Harbhajan Singh Feels Shubman Gill And Mayank Agarwal Should Open In First Test
"Lets Settle This In April" KL Rahul Responds To Jimmy Neeshams Challenge
"Let's Settle This In April" KL Rahul Responds To Jimmy Neesham's Challenge
"A Threat With Ball In Hand": Kane Williamson Backs Out-Of-Form Jasprit Bumrah
"A Threat With Ball In Hand": Kane Williamson Backs Out-Of-Form Jasprit Bumrah
"Paper, Scissors, Rock?" Jimmy Neeshams Shares Funny Picture With KL Rahul
"Paper, Scissors, Rock?" Jimmy Neesham's Shares Funny Picture With KL Rahul
New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Hails New Zealands "Cricketing Smarts" In Win Over India
New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Hails New Zealand's "Cricketing Smarts" In Win Over India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.