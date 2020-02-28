 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview: India Face Stern New Zealand Test In Must-Win Encounter

Updated: 28 February 2020 13:24 IST

Down 0-1 in the two-Test series, India have no choice but to go all out in conditions that they have historically always struggled in.

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton. © AFP

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a "closed mindset". Shastri added that the loss at Basin Reserve was an important learning experience for his team. "A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday.

"When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added.

"Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared.

"We've had a great run in the Test arena. We've played eight and won seven and so one loss there's absolutely no need to panic," Shastri said.

On the other hand, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult rated the green top at Hagley Park better for the pacers and said that the odds are stacked against the visitors in the second Test.

"Its pretty exciting," Boult said after surveying the wicket.

"I wouldn't say the confidence is through the roof but we're very excited about continuing where we left off.

"I like the overheads that present down here in terms of the cloud cover and the swing that's on offer. From my point of view I hope it stays that way and we get it to move around a bit," Boult added.

In six Tests at Hagley Oval, New Zealand have won four, lost one to Australia, while one match against England ended in a draw.

Neil Wagner, who troubled Australia and most importantly, Steve Smith, with his short-pitched deliveries will return for New Zealand in Christchurch.

As far as India are concerned, Shastri has confirmed that Prithvi Shaw is available to play despite a foot injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to lose his spot to Ravindra Jadeja but Shastri said that a call will be taken tomorrow on the playing XI.

"You look at the conditions and also check how much a spinner would bowl. Ashwin is a world-class bowler but I guess he would be disappointed with his batting," Shastri said.

Teams:

New Zealand (12): Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

India (12): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill.

Match Starts: 4 am IST.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • India take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval
  • Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to lose his spot to Ravindra Jadeja
  • In six Tests at Hagley Oval, New Zealand have won four
