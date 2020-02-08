 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back After Hamilton Defeat

Updated:08 February 2020 06:45 IST

Live Score, NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: India suffered a shock defeat to hosts New Zealand in the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back After Hamilton Defeat
NZ vs IND ODI Live Cricket Score: New Zealand had lost the 5-T20I series to India 0-5. © Twitter

India will have two days to dust themselves off and pick themselves up after suffering a shock defeat to hosts New Zealand in the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Saturday at Auckland will be a chance for the visitors to right the wrongs of the defeat that didn't even seem a possibility after they had posted a mammoth 347 for four. But it all went pear-shaped for India in the second half of the match with the bowlers failing to stop a belligerent New Zealand that had revenge on their minds after the T20I humiliation. India could make a couple of changes to shore up the bowling line-up with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom went for plenty in Hamilton. Shardul could make way for Navdeep Saini while Yuzvendra Chahal could come in for Kuldeep. Kuldeep was the highest wicket-taker for India in the opening ODI with two scalps to his name but was plundered for 84 runs off his 10 overs. Shardul Thakur accounted for the dangerous Martin Guptill but he too was taken to the cleaners, giving away 80 runs off his nine overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI, straight from Eden Park, Auckland.

  • 06:45 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Weather update!

    The conditions are overcast but the forecast for the day is clear and we should get a complete game without any rain interruptions.
  • 06:42 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Here's a look at the pitch!

    This surface will be used for the second game of the three-match series.
  • 06:41 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    India look to stay alive!

    After the shocking defeat in Hamilton, India are on the verge of losing an ODI series to New Zealand for the first time in over five years. Virat Kohli will look to inspire his side for better showing with the ball as the visitors hope to take the three-match series into a decider.
  • 06:40 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One-Day International between New Zealand and India from Auckland.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 04 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.