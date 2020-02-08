India will have two days to dust themselves off and pick themselves up after suffering a shock defeat to hosts New Zealand in the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Saturday at Auckland will be a chance for the visitors to right the wrongs of the defeat that didn't even seem a possibility after they had posted a mammoth 347 for four. But it all went pear-shaped for India in the second half of the match with the bowlers failing to stop a belligerent New Zealand that had revenge on their minds after the T20I humiliation. India could make a couple of changes to shore up the bowling line-up with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom went for plenty in Hamilton. Shardul could make way for Navdeep Saini while Yuzvendra Chahal could come in for Kuldeep. Kuldeep was the highest wicket-taker for India in the opening ODI with two scalps to his name but was plundered for 84 runs off his 10 overs. Shardul Thakur accounted for the dangerous Martin Guptill but he too was taken to the cleaners, giving away 80 runs off his nine overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)